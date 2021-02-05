Skip to site footer
Eze up for Premier League GOTM after stunner v Sheffield United

4 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze has been nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month for the second time this season, after his sensational solo goal against Sheffield United.

Eze ran from inside his own half, rounding several Blades defenders before casually slotting home from the edge of the penalty area.

The Palace midfielder was previously nominated for the award in November, after his eye-catching free-kick against Leeds United.

Supporters can vote for Ebs to win Goal of the Month by clicking here before 12:00 GMT on Monday, 8th February.

Once you've done that, watch his goal again below!

