Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Eze scoops second W88 POTM after two-goal January

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace fans have named Eberechi Eze as Crystal Palace's W88 Player of the Month for January after he bagged a pair of sensational goals.

Eze kick-started January with his Premier League Goal of the Month-nominated strike against Sheffield United and rounded it up with his fizzing effort against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Playing every minute of every game bar the Blades meeting, Eze helped lead the Eagles to seven points from their five league clashes and scooped Player of the Month with 36% of your vote.

He was followed by Vicente Guaita (19%) and Jaïro Riedewald (8.5%) to collecting the award, his second since signing for Palace in summer 2020.

After netting his eye-catching solo goal against Sheffield United, Eze said: “I thought I may as well take the chance and see if I can beat someone. When I got into shooting range I was thinking: ‘I’ll try my luck and see what happens,’ and thankfully it went in.

“I know it’s a good goal. I’m grateful for the opportunity to come on, and to take my chance which was great.

“You want to come on and make an impact and be effective. We have to be ready on the bench and take our chance when it comes.”

READ NEXT: Eze reveals setbacks that drove him to Crystal Palace

Retail Eze 25 shirts banner.jpeg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

Tony Collins: 1926-2021

1 Hour ago

Former Crystal Palace winger, Tony Collins, has died aged 94.

Read full article

Club News

Snowy south London: How Selhurst's looked in white through time

4 Hours ago

With SE25 covered in a thin blanket of snow, we've made like every other Londoner and whipped out the photos.

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson commends 'quite incredible' staff with behind the scenes insight

7 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson praised his "quite incredible" backroom staff when discussing the fixture congestion of 2020/21 and how he and his team have coped recently without Ray Lewington.

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Palace seek league double over tricky Leeds

10 Hours ago

Crystal Palace travel to Elland Road to take on an enigmatic Leeds United side, as they search for a third consecutive Premier League victory.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Update: Wilfried Zaha

6 February 2021

Wilfried Zaha sustained a hamstring injury against Newcastle United that will see him miss the match against Leeds United, Roy Hodgson has confirmed.

Read full article

First Team

Palace submit squad list for remainder of 20/21

5 February 2021

Crystal Palace have submitted their squad list to the Premier League for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson reveals Riedewald's off-pitch professionalism

5 February 2021

In light of Jaïro Riedewald's recent contract extension, Roy Hodgson has praised the Dutchman's work ethic during the time he's been with club, providing an insight into Riedewald off the pitch.

Read full article

First Team

Jaïro Riedewald extends Crystal Palace contract

3 February 2021

Jaïro Riedewald has signed a contract extension with Crystal Palace, committing his service to the club until 2024.

Read full article

View more