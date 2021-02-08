Eze scoops second W88 POTM after two-goal January

Crystal Palace fans have named Eberechi Eze as Crystal Palace's W88 Player of the Month for January after he bagged a pair of sensational goals.

Eze kick-started January with his Premier League Goal of the Month-nominated strike against Sheffield United and rounded it up with his fizzing effort against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Playing every minute of every game bar the Blades meeting, Eze helped lead the Eagles to seven points from their five league clashes and scooped Player of the Month with 36% of your vote.

He was followed by Vicente Guaita (19%) and Jaïro Riedewald (8.5%) to collecting the award, his second since signing for Palace in summer 2020.

To watch the Video please enable "Targeting" in cookie settings

After netting his eye-catching solo goal against Sheffield United, Eze said: “I thought I may as well take the chance and see if I can beat someone. When I got into shooting range I was thinking: ‘I’ll try my luck and see what happens,’ and thankfully it went in.

“I know it’s a good goal. I’m grateful for the opportunity to come on, and to take my chance which was great.

“You want to come on and make an impact and be effective. We have to be ready on the bench and take our chance when it comes.”

READ NEXT: Eze reveals setbacks that drove him to Crystal Palace