Riedewald praises team spirit pre-Fulham

Jairo Riedewald says a positive Crystal Palace side will “not hold back” against Fulham this weekend.

“You have to be focussed and you want to get as many points as possible,” he said in his pre-match interview, “so we’re not going to hold back against Fulham. We want the three points.

“There was a very good atmosphere on the training ground [after victory v Brighton] but then we always have a good atmosphere on the training ground. Even when we have lost a game, we have a meeting with each other, look each other in the eyes and then we’re back looking at the next game.

“We have a really good group here and that’s just the way it goes. We have a very positive group and we try and help each other where we can.

“We can be professional but also have a laugh with each other.”

The Dutch midfielder was keen to reiterate that the result against Brighton provides a platform for future results.

“Of course when you win like this,” Riedewald said, “1-1 and then a finish from Christian Benteke to win it, it makes you smile. It’s even making me smile now while I’m talking about it.

“At the end of the day, the result is what matters. We got the result, 2-1 in an away game against Brighton, that gave us a lot of confidence. We went back on the training pitch, looked at each other in the eye and focussed on the next match at the weekend against Fulham.”

After scoring his first Palace goal at Craven Cottage earlier this season, Riedewald discussed his desire to add more goals to his game.

“It was my first Premier League goal,” he said, “and I’m still very happy that it happened. It took a long time for me to even shoot on target in the Premier League! I think it was my first shot on target and it was a goal.

“I used to play as a defender back in the Ajax academy, as a centre-back or left-back, but when I’m in front of goal I have got some composure.

“I can look at where the goalkeeper is and find a good spot. It worked out against Fulham and hopefully it can work out again.”

