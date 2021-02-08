Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Team news: Mateta makes Palace debut

9 Hours ago

Jean-Philippe Mateta makes his Palace debut against Leeds United this evening, as the Eagles look for a third consecutive league victory.

Mateta starts in place of Michy Batshuayi, making his first appearance for the club since signing from Mainz in January.

Roy Hodgson makes one other change from the victory over Newcastle United, with Tyrick Mitchell replacing the injured Wilfried Zaha.

Gary Cahill, who scored his first Palace goal against the Magpies, partners Scott Dann in defence once again, while fellow goalscorer Jairo Riedewald is alongside captain Luka Milivojevic in midfield.

Leeds are unchanged from their defeat to Everton, with Patrick Bamford once again leading the line.

Leeds: Meslier (GK), Ayling, Cooper, Bamford, Alioski, Dallas, Raphinha, Struijk, Harrison, Phillips, Klich.

Subs: Casilla (GK), Roberts, Costa, Davis, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Shackleton, Jenkins, Huggins.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Dann, Cahill, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Riedewald, van Aanholt, Eze, Ayew, Mateta.

Subs: Butland (GK), Kouyate, Townsend, Benteke, Batshuayi, Kelly.

Kit Mateta banner 20-21.jpeg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Dann: We gave ourselves mountain to climb

4 Hours ago

Scott Dann says conceding early was crucial in the defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road, but that there remain plenty of positives to take from Palace’s recent form.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Poor start cost us

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says Palace’s slow start cost them as Leeds United scored an early goal in each half to take all three points at Elland Road.

Read full article

First Team

Report: Adventurous Leeds consign Palace to defeat

6 Hours ago

Goals from Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford condemned Palace to a 2-0 defeat as Leeds United took all three points at Elland Road.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson hopes Mateta can seize opportunity

8 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says he hopes Jean-Philippe Mateta can make the most of his opportunity tonight and show the Premier League what he can do.

Read full article

View more