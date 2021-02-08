Skip to site footer
Clyne: Back-to-back wins breed confidence

8 Hours ago

Nathaniel Clyne says Palace will bring the confidence from their last two victories into tonight’s clash with Leeds United.

“It’s definitely good to win back-to-back games,” he said pre-match. “It brings confidence into the team. We fully deserved those two victories as well, and we’re going to look to take that form into today.”

The Palace defender said he was aware of the quality of today’s opposition, but that their preparation has been thorough.

“It’s going to be another tough game, like all Premier League games. If everyone sticks to their roles and their jobs, we can hopefully have the same result as back then [the 4-1 victory at Selhurst Park].

“We’ve been working a lot on the training ground and everyone knows their roles and their jobs. Hopefully we can go away with the three points.”

