CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

NHS begin issuing COVID-19 vaccinations at Selhurst Park

2 Hours ago

Selhurst Park will become one of London’s biggest vaccination venues, playing a pivotal role in vaccinating eligible local residents alongside health and care staff, following its opening as a COVID-19 vaccination centre today.

NHS staff and volunteers have taken over the Glaziers Lounge in the Main Stand, which has been adapted to deliver the vaccine safely and efficiently while maintaining social distancing. 

Vaccinations will only be issued to those who have received their NHS vaccination invite, and the centre will operate by appointment only. People with appointments are asked not to arrive too far in advance of their booked slot to ensure that queues can be kept to a minimum.

Vaccine Centre Inside.jpg

Dr Agnelo Fernandes, a local GP and lead GP for Croydon, said: “Our teams have put in a mammoth effort to get this vaccination centre up and running, and we’re incredibly grateful for the facilities and time provided by Crystal Palace Football Club to ensure it is a success.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and the good news is that the number of local people being vaccinated is going up, but there is still much to do to ensure as many people as possible are protected against the disease. The NHS will contact you when it is your turn to get the jab. 

Vaccine Centre Vials.jpg

“Whether you have had a vaccine or not, it is really important to continue to follow government guidance and to keep your distance – that means sticking to the ‘hands, face, space’ advice.”

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish said: "Delivering the vaccine to our local community is imperative if we are to help people return to their lives. We are proud that Selhurst Park is playing an important role in aiding the NHS with the launch of this vaccination centre.”

Membership Sale Banner.jpg


