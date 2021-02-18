Buy Membership now to enjoy exclusive digital magazine

Crystal Palace's digital magazine, 90+7, is back for its third edition - launching with more in-depth reads for you to enjoy this weekend.

When does 90+7 Issue 03 launch?

The latest version of the digital magazine launches this Saturday (20th February) - you'll be able to view it and all other editions from then on with a Gold, Junior Gold or International Membership or by paying £1.49 for access to each magazine/s of your choice.

What's in this edition?

In Issue 03, Alan Smith provides his behind the scenes story of life at Palace across two conflicting spells. Alan reveals inside one of the club’s greatest eras, how it left him broken-hearted and why he regrets overlooking Steve Coppell’s advice upon his return to south London.

We then bring a slightly different story to 90+7, speaking not with a former player or manager but with Mr Marc Merridan of The John Roan school, Greenwich. Marc caught up with us between PE classes and lunch duty to reveal how a remarkable twist of teenage fortune shaped Eberechi Eze’s career today.

Next up, controversial frontman Shefki Kuqi recently reflected on an incredible life with cpfc.co.uk, looking back on fleeing Kosovo, struggling in a new country, his alleged gesture to fans and, of course, the Flying Finn celebration. Exclusively in 90+7, we also reveal how a missing agent let a deal collapse and the stories from an at-times farcical setup in Finland.

Finally, Kagisho Dikgacoi explains how a fox, the Queen and British Telecom left him scratching his head at life in England.

How can I read it?

2020/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members purchased before 23:59 GMT on Friday (19th February) can read all three issues of 90+7 at no extra cost within the Member Hub.

Any Memberships purchased after 23:59 on Friday 19th will enable access to the magazine the following day.

Alternatively, all supporters can purchase this magazine for immediate access. For just £1.49, the magazine can be bought any time from Saturday 20th and enjoyed straight away.

