'We have to put things right' - players react to Palace's Burnley loss

2 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew and Jairo Riedewald expressed their frustration with Crystal Palace's loss to Burnley, both citing early goals as issues the Eagles must address.

Speaking post-match, Ayew said: "It’s been two or three games now we’ve conceded in the first 10 minutes. It’s difficult – it’s not the best way to start a game. We need to keep working hard and make sure on Monday we put it right.

Roy Hodgson reacts to Crystal Palace v Burnley

3 Hours ago

"I just feel like conceding two goals within the first 10 minutes is a big mountain to climb. Obviously we just made the game difficult for ourselves – we need to focus on the next game, do our best and put things right."

Riedewald echoed his teammate's views, saying: "It was a really tough afternoon. If we conceded two goals after only eight minutes, it’s going to be a tough game to come back. It’s the third game in a row we conceded so early and we just make it difficult for ourselves.

"I wish I knew the problem so I can solve it with the team. We spoke with each other after the Wolves or Newcastle game, we said: ‘It’s not good to conceded that early.’ This was the third time it’s happened.

"It has to be better, especially for the first 15 minutes. We know in the Premier League everyone wants to start quick, it’s fast and if you conceded so early it’s going to be difficult to come back."

Palace face rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in their next clash, and Ayew ended by warning that the team must address their performance in time:

"It’s still fresh," he said. "I can’t tell you what exactly was wrong. We have to look at ourselves and try to put things right against Brighton because it’s a big game and we have to win that game."

Full highlights and post-match reaction from this clash will be available on Palace TV. Keep an eye out by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

