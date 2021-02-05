Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Update: Wilfried Zaha

4 Hours ago

Wilfried Zaha sustained a hamstring injury against Newcastle United that will see him miss the match against Leeds United, Roy Hodgson has confirmed.

“We don’t know how long it’s going to keep him out,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “He certainly won’t be available for this game, and it could be much longer than that.

“At the moment of course it’s the early stage of the injury and he’s still being assessed. It’s totally unrealistic to suggest he’d be ready for this game.”

The manager reiterated that the medical staff were doing all they could ensure a swift return to action.

“You never know with these hamstring injuries, but Wilf is incredible in terms of recovery so I wouldn’t want to put a definite timeline on it. But it’s a muscle strain and all muscle strains take time to heal.

“Our people are doing their level best to get him back on the field.”

READ NEXT: Leeds v Palace full match details and how to follow

Kit Sale Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Hodgson reveals Riedewald's off-pitch professionalism

4 Hours ago

In light of Jaïro Riedewald's recent contract extension, Roy Hodgson has praised the Dutchman's work ethic during the time he's been with club, providing an insight into Riedewald off the pitch.

Read full article

First Team

Eze up for Premier League GOTM after stunner v Sheffield United

4 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze has been nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month for the second time this season, after his sensational solo goal against Sheffield United.

Read full article

Club News

Leeds v Palace full match details and how to watch on TV

4 February 2021

Crystal Palace travel to Leeds United on Monday, 8th February, and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

Women

Crystal Palace Women sign Arsenal Academy pair

4 February 2021

Crystal Palace Women have completed the signing of Grace Garrad (above left) and Gracie Pearse (above right) from the Arsenal Academy.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Hodgson reveals Riedewald's off-pitch professionalism

4 Hours ago

In light of Jaïro Riedewald's recent contract extension, Roy Hodgson has praised the Dutchman's work ethic during the time he's been with club, providing an insight into Riedewald off the pitch.

Read full article

First Team

Eze up for Premier League GOTM after stunner v Sheffield United

4 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze has been nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month for the second time this season, after his sensational solo goal against Sheffield United.

Read full article

First Team

Jaïro Riedewald extends Crystal Palace contract

3 February 2021

Jaïro Riedewald has signed a contract extension with Crystal Palace, committing his service to the club until 2024.

Read full article

First Team

Look effortlessly cool with NEW Jaïro t-shirt

3 February 2021

Amongst a squad of stylish teammates, Jaïro Riedewald is Crystal Palace’s most effortlessly cool player.

Read full article

View more