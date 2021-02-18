Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson: Zaha return still unclear as McCarthy resumes training

9 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has updated on Crystal Palace's squad fitness before they take on Brighton & Hove Albion - confirming that James McCarthy has returned to training.

He said: "James McCarthy trained today which is very positive, so we’ll see how he trained through that. A couple of others picked up slight knocks that we need to keep an eye on – we don’t know how well they’ll recover.

"Certainly there won’t be a vast difference from the last couple of games and if we’re really unlucky it could be worse. Two players are suffering from knocks and we’re monitoring them.

"[Wilf Zaha] is still suffering from the injury, there’s no question of that. The doctors in particular and physios are very anxious to not put dates on people so they’d be very angry with me if I suggested dates he could return.

"He’s working very hard to get back as soon as he can. I’m rather hoping the prognosis will be different to the actual timescale."

READ NEXT: Guyett reveals strategy behind coaching during a pandemic 

Clearance promo banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Hodgson: Brighton perfect chance to put defeat behind us

8 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says a Monday night clash with Brighton and Hove Albion offers the perfect opportunity for his side to put recent performances behind them.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Grab yourself some Palace gear in our HUGE new sale

14 Hours ago

If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on some of Palace’s stylish training gear, now’s your chance – our sale has extended to a huge new range!

Read full article

Club News

Buy Membership now to enjoy exclusive digital magazine

16 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's digital magazine, 90+7, is back for its third edition - launching with more in-depth reads for you to enjoy this weekend.

Read full article

Training

Guyett reveals strategy behind coaching during a pandemic

17 February 2021

It’s been a Premier League season like no other, with a packed schedule seeing the games come thick and fast, so Palace TV sat down with the club’s Fitness Coach Scott Guyett to ask him how he’s...

Read full article

View more