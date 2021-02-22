Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson on how Benteke sets perfect example to squad

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson praised his side’s “guts and determination” in securing a dramatic victory at Brighton in the dying seconds, after a dogged defensive display.

“I’m very pleased,” he said in his post-match interview, “we played against a team that’s very technical, that moved the ball quickly. We knew we had to work very hard defensively as a midfield unit and a back unit, to limit the number of times they got in our penalty area.

“We did that extremely well in the first-half. We weren’t able to get on the ball as much as we’d like but when you have had a few bad results it does affect confidence in that area.

“In the second-half they had more play in and around our penalty area, but I thought the back four did unbelievably well, aided by the midfield, and we got the bonus of scoring in the last minute.”

Hodgson was keen to emphasise the significance of the result both for Christian Benteke, whose last minute volley secured the points, and for Palace’s season going forwards.

“I’m really pleased with the guts and determination and fight the team showed, and as a result we come away with the ultimate points total from the game.

“It should make a big difference [to Benteke]. That is what all coaches and managers expect of the our players.

“We have a squad and we can only pick 11. The only answer to that is to make certain that when you get your chance, you take your chance. All too often players would prefer to feel sorry for themselves, rather than do what Christian did tonight.

“That’s how it should be.”

READ NEXT: Cahill – This one is for the fans

Kit Sale Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

First Team

Hodgson on Brighton rivalry and Mateta selection

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says his players are aware of the importance of tonight's clash with Brighton, and that he has full belief in their ability to secure a result.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Brighton perfect chance to put defeat behind us

18 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says a Monday night clash with Brighton and Hove Albion offers the perfect opportunity for his side to put recent performances behind them.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: 'The scoreline tells it all'

13 February 2021

Roy Hodgson was honest in his assessment of Crystal Palace's disappointing defeat to Burnley, saying "the bottom line is we lost to a better team."

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson urges over-70s to get COVID-19 vaccination

13 February 2021

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has joined Sir Geoff Hurst and other sporting icons to urge people aged 70 and above to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

Read full article

Read Next

First Team

Cahill: This one is for the fans

2 Hours ago

Gary Cahill praised his teammates hard work and resilience as Palace secured a last-minute victory against Brighton in a result “for the fans”.

Read full article

First Team

Benteke reveals tactical tweak that led to last-gasp winner

2 Hours ago

Christian Benteke says he was “ready” to come on and make a difference for Palace, as his last-gasp winner secured a famous victory against Brighton at The Amex.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Benteke's last-gasp volley sinks Brighton

2 Hours ago

Christian Benteke's last gasp volley secured a stunning Palace victory against Brighton, after Jean-Philippe Mateta's fantastic first-half strike was cancelled out by Joel Veltman's equaliser.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Brighton v Palace

2 Hours ago

It’s a game that will be remembered for two special moments, as goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Christian Benteke powered Palace to victory - but it was a match defined by many solid performances,...

Read full article

View more