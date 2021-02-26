Hodgson offers positive Zaha fitness update

Wilfried Zaha has returned to light training and could be available by the end of next week, according to Roy Hodgson.

“He was out on the field today, which was good,” he said in his-pre-match press conference. “He was training with the rehabilitation specialist that we have.

“It was good to see Wilf out there running and playing with the ball. Muscle injuries you have to be very careful, so I will have to wait to get the clearance from the medical department to make sure his first sprints aren’t met with a new injury or a recurrence of the old injury.

“I’m rather hoping that by next week we’ll be seeing him back again. That’s my hope.”

Zaha has been out since picking up an injury against Newcastle at St. James’ Park at the start of the month. The manager also had promising news regarding the wider squad.

“Jeffrey Schlupp and Connor Wickham took part in the early part of training with the team, after being with the rehabilitation specialists for a long period of time – but they didn’t join in with the more intensive session.”

However the manager stated that Nathaniel Clyne will miss Sunday’s match against Fulham with a minor muscle injury.

