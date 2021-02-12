Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Hodgson urges over-70s to get COVID-19 vaccination

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has joined Sir Geoff Hurst and other sporting icons to urge people aged 70 and above to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

Hodgson said: “A few weeks ago I was lucky enough to get the notification that it was my turn to receive the coronavirus vaccine, so I didn’t hesitate to go along to my local medical centre. The process was simple, everything was extremely well organised. The jab, which one hardly feels, was over in seconds and in no time I found myself back at home.   

Foundation

Susanna Reid backs Crystal Palace and Foundation campaign to Keep Croydon Connected

10 February 2021

“I urge anyone like me, aged 70 and over, if you haven’t yet received your vaccine, please come forward and make an appointment as soon as you can. Or, of course, if you have grandparents, relatives and friends over 70, please encourage them to book an appointment and join the millions of us that have already done so.”

Hodgson’s encouragement adds his voice to Hurst’s, former England cricketer David Lloyd, 1969 Wimbledon Ladies Singles Champion Ann Jones CBE, five-time British Champion Jockey Willie Carson OBE and 1981 Grand National winner Bob Champion CBE.

Crystal Palace recently opened Selhurst Park as a COVID-19 vaccination centre, playing a pivotal role in vaccinating eligible local residents alongside health and care staff.

Anyone aged 70 or over who has not yet been vaccinated should contact the NHS by visiting www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or calling 119 to arrange a jab. 

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “Sports have played a magnificent role in helping us fight this virus, from hosting test centres, to providing food to frontline workers, to calling older fans at risk of loneliness.

“Our elderly have shown us the way by enthusiastically rolling up their sleeves, so let’s keep this going. I urge any over-70s to join our sports legends and contact the NHS if they haven’t had the vaccine yet. The vaccine will save lives, livelihoods and get us back to the things we love.”

The public has a vital part to play in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and the government has called on people to:

  • Help out: help those eligible for the vaccine can do so by supporting friends, family and loved ones with their appointments, as well as volunteering to help those in the community
  • Join up: sign-up to clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines, as well as treatments
  • Stay informed: keep up to date with accurate and trusted NHS advice and make sure to share the facts with friends and family

Find out more about how Palace are supporting the national effort through Selhurst Park by clicking here

Palace Kitchen banner December 2020.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

First Team

Hodgson updates on team fitness

9 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson confirmed that Wilfried Zaha is still working to return to fitness, but said he was confident in his players’ ability to step up in his absence.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson on Burnley and Ray Lewington

9 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says he’s confident his players can find a way through a tough Burnley defence, as he welcomes Ray Lewington back to the touchline on Saturday.

Read full article

First Team

How to follow Hodgson's Burnley press conference

9 February 2021

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Burnley today (Friday, 12th February) from 13:15 GMT - and you can follow what he has to say live.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Poor start cost us

8 February 2021

Roy Hodgson says Palace’s slow start cost them as Leeds United scored an early goal in each half to take all three points at Elland Road.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Find out major TV adverts recently featuring Selhurst Park

11 February 2021

Almost 97 years after it first opened, Selhurst Park has become a landmark venue of both south London and English football.

Read full article

Club News

Comedian Mark Steel recalls faithless fans at 5-0 Burnley goalfest

11 February 2021

There have been several memorable games against Burnley at Selhurst Park, including the 1979 promotion clash and 1983 relegation decider. Here, comedian, broadcaster and writer Mark Steel recalls a...

Read full article

Club News

Shefki Kuqi's incredible journey from refugee to Premier League

10 February 2021

Shefki Kuqi opens up about his escape from war in Kosovo, playing in the Champions League, Roy Hodgson and THAT incident against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Read full article

Club News

Palace kit sale continues - with FREE gift and huge discounts

10 February 2021

This season’s stylish kits have made some memories that will last for a long time, from smashing four past Leeds in red and blue to taking all three points at Old Trafford in white.

Read full article

View more