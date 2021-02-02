Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson warns of Newcastle confidence

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson has said he is expecting a tough game with Newcastle United this evening as he addressed the media pre-match.

First Team

Team news: Newcastle United v Crystal Palace lineups

1 Hour ago

The Crystal Palace manager explained that while he and his side are boosted by the recent victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, they are undoubtedly coming up against a challenging host.

"I was impressed by Newcastle at the weekend in their victory over Everton," Hodgson said. "That’s a spectacular victory really because it’s a very hard place [Goodison Park] to go and get a victory. I thought they played very, very well.

"I’ve been reading that Steve [Bruce] has been saying they’ve been playing quite well for a while without getting any results so we’re meeting a team with great confidence at the moment. It’s good that we ourselves come here on the back of a victory, which does help."

Expanding on the Eagles' Wolves win, Hodgson expressed his desire to secure consecutive victories:

"They [consecutive wins] always are [hard to come by], I’m afraid. If you’re not one of the very top teams, back to back wins are the things you’re looking for. Every new game is an opportunity – when you’ve won one, the next one gives you that opportunity.

"You’re only going to get it if you perform well and we did perform well at the weekend [v Wolves]. Now we’re going to try to perform well again."

READ NEXT: Palace Preview: Eagles must be wary of late Newcastle surge

Kit Sale Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Team news: Two Palace changes to take on Newcastle

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson has made two changes to the side which lined-up in Crystal Palace's victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, tweaking both his defence and midfield to face Newcastle United.

Read full article

First Team

Guaita on contract extension and staying at the top level

6 Hours ago

Vicente Guaita spoke of his happiness in south London after signing a contract extension at Crystal Palace, as he prepares to take on Newcastle United this evening.

Read full article

First Team

Newcastle v Palace full match details and how to watch on TV

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace travel to Newcastle United on Tuesday, 2nd February, and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson on Mateta, Guaita and Newcastle threat

14 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says Jean-Philippe Mateta is available to play against Newcastle United, with his addition to the squad further strengthening Palace’s attacking options.

Read full article

More News

Club News

NHS begin issuing COVID-19 vaccinations at Selhurst Park

1 February 2021

Selhurst Park will become one of London’s biggest vaccination venues, playing a pivotal role in vaccinating eligible local residents alongside health and care staff, following its opening as a...

Read full article

Club News

Goalkeeper coach Kiely reveals Guaita's attitude after signing for Palace

31 January 2021

In 2020, speaking ahead of his two-year anniversary since joining Crystal Palace, Dean Kiely reflected with the Palace programme on a career in coaching, the attributes of management and the character...

Read full article

Club News

Sam Woods joins Plymouth on loan

31 January 2021

Crystal Palace Development defender Sam Woods has joined League One Plymouth Argyle on loan for the rest of the season.

Read full article

Club News

How clubs make professionals: Bright reveals tips for success

31 January 2021

As the Academy continues to take shape, a new generation of Palace players will be given the best opportunity to make it to the top-level

Read full article

View more