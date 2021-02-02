Hodgson warns of Newcastle confidence

Roy Hodgson has said he is expecting a tough game with Newcastle United this evening as he addressed the media pre-match.

The Crystal Palace manager explained that while he and his side are boosted by the recent victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, they are undoubtedly coming up against a challenging host.

"I was impressed by Newcastle at the weekend in their victory over Everton," Hodgson said. "That’s a spectacular victory really because it’s a very hard place [Goodison Park] to go and get a victory. I thought they played very, very well.

"I’ve been reading that Steve [Bruce] has been saying they’ve been playing quite well for a while without getting any results so we’re meeting a team with great confidence at the moment. It’s good that we ourselves come here on the back of a victory, which does help."

Expanding on the Eagles' Wolves win, Hodgson expressed his desire to secure consecutive victories:

"They [consecutive wins] always are [hard to come by], I’m afraid. If you’re not one of the very top teams, back to back wins are the things you’re looking for. Every new game is an opportunity – when you’ve won one, the next one gives you that opportunity.

"You’re only going to get it if you perform well and we did perform well at the weekend [v Wolves]. Now we’re going to try to perform well again."

READ NEXT: Palace Preview: Eagles must be wary of late Newcastle surge