WATCH LIVE: Two senior players in strong U23s side v Burnley

Martin Kelly and Wayne Hennessey start for a strong Palace Under-23s side as they take on Burnley at Selhurst Park.

Kelly starts in central defence alongside new signing Jake O’Brien, who joined from Cork City in January, and for whom this will be a Palace debut - and you can see how they fare LIVE via Palace TV.

Harlam Hale and John-Kymani Gordon, both goalscorers from the thrilling 4-4 draw with Aston Villa last time out, also start. Jude Russell and Brandon Aveiro, who were on the scoresheet in the Midlands, are available from the bench.

Palace are looking to do the league double over Burnley after victory in their last meeeting - and they will be looking to their forwards to continue their sensational attacking form, scoring eight goals in their last two games.

Palace: Hennessey (GK), D. Boateng, Hannam, Kelly, M. Boateng, O’Brien, Hale, Giddings, Gordon, Matthews, Imray.

Subs: Webber (GK), Omilabu, Aveiro, Dreher, Jude Russell.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3. Remember: Gold, Junior Gold, International and Acadamy Founder Members can watch for free.

