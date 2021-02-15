Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Development

WATCH LIVE: Two senior players in strong U23s side v Burnley

14 Hours ago

Martin Kelly and Wayne Hennessey start for a strong Palace Under-23s side as they take on Burnley at Selhurst Park.

Kelly starts in central defence alongside new signing Jake O’Brien, who joined from Cork City in January, and for whom this will be a Palace debut - and you can see how they fare LIVE via Palace TV.

Harlam Hale and John-Kymani Gordon, both goalscorers from the thrilling 4-4 draw with Aston Villa last time out, also start. Jude Russell and Brandon Aveiro, who were on the scoresheet in the Midlands, are available from the bench.

Palace are looking to do the league double over Burnley after victory in their last meeeting - and they will be looking to their forwards to continue their sensational attacking form, scoring eight goals in their last two games.

Palace: Hennessey (GK), D. Boateng, Hannam, Kelly, M. Boateng, O’Brien, Hale, Giddings, Gordon, Matthews, Imray.

Subs: Webber (GK), Omilabu, Aveiro, Dreher, Jude Russell.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3. Remember: Gold, Junior Gold, International and Acadamy Founder Members can watch for free.

READ NEXT: Watch Palace U23s take on Burnley LIVE

Membership Sale Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Match Reports

Report: Late goal secures U23s all three points

1 Hour ago

A late goal from David Omilabu – his first at Under-23 level – saw Palace secure all three points against Burnley in a tight game at Selhurst Park.

Read full article

Club News

Palace kit sale continues - with FREE gift and huge discounts

10 Hours ago

This season’s stylish kits have made some memories that will last for a long time, from smashing four past Leeds in red and blue to taking all three points at Old Trafford in white.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Palace Women 5-0 London Bees

13 Hours ago

A brace apiece for Bianca Baptiste and Coral-Jade Haines powered Palace Women to a 5-0 victory against London Bees on Sunday afternoon.

Read full article

Club News

Alan Woan: 1931-2021

13 February 2021

Everyone at Crystal Palace Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alan Woan aged 90.

Read full article

View more