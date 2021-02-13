Team news: Hodgson makes three changes v Burnley

Roy Hodgson has made three changes to his Crystal Palace side to take on Burnley, fielding a more attacking lineup than he did against Leeds United.
Palace kick-off with both Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi leading the line, with the pair replacing Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell - both selected on the bench.
Cheikhou Kouyate also returns to the Palace XI in place of Gary Cahill, who is named as a substitute.
It is likely that Kouyate will slot-in at centre-back and that Patrick van Aanholt will return to left-back.
Sean Dyche, meanwhile, has made just one change from Burnley's last league clash, bringing Jay Rodriguez in for Matej Vydra, who does not make the squad.
Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyate, Clyne, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze, Ayew, Benteke, Batshuayi.
Subs: Butland, Ward, Cahill, Mitchell, Kelly, Townsend, Mateta.
Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Cork, Tarkowski, Pieters, Mee, Gudmundsson, Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, Barnes.
Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Brownhill, Brady, Stephens, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Glennon, Mumbongo.