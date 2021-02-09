Premier League announces No Room For Racism Action Plan

The Premier League has released its No Room For Racism Action Plan, published below. Crystal Palace Football Club is fully supportive of this campaign.

The Premier League has launched its No Room For Racism Action Plan, outlining a series of commitments aimed at creating greater access to opportunities and career progression for Black, Asian and other minority ethnic groups in football, and actions to eradicate racial prejudice.

The commitments build on the existing action taken by the Premier League and clubs to promote equality, diversity and inclusion.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: "Football is a diverse sport, which brings together communities and cultures from all backgrounds. This diversity has made the game stronger on the pitch and it is vital we ensure this is reflected across all areas of the game.

"The No Room For Racism Action Plan underpins the Premier League’s continued commitment to promoting equality and tackling discrimination. It builds on the wide-ranging work undertaken by clubs, aiming to ensure that everyone can achieve their potential, regardless of background.

"There is no place for racism in our sport and the Premier League will continue to take action against all forms of discrimination so that football is inclusive and welcoming for all."

Action across all PL activity

This action plan will be embedded across all Premier League activity, supporting the League’s ongoing No Room For Racism initiative.

It has been closely co-ordinated with the principles of The Football Leadership Diversity Code, which will be integrated into the Premier League Equality Diversity and Inclusion Standard that clubs have worked to achieve over the last six years.

Since launching in March 2019, No Room For Racism has brought together the League’s work against racial discrimination.

Match rounds have been dedicated to urging fans to take action - to challenge and report racism - and a series of education programmes are provided for fans and primary schools.

This work to promote racial equality sits alongside the wide-ranging action the League and clubs undertake in other areas of diversity and inclusion.

This Action Plan has been developed in partnership with Premier League Equality Advisor to the Board Paul Cleal and was given unanimous support by the 20 Premier League clubs at last week’s Shareholders meeting.

Action Plan's six commitments

The No Room For Racism Action Plan is underpinned by the following six commitments: