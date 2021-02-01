Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Vicente Guaita earns contract extension

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has earned a contract extension with the club, signing a deal until June 2023 with an option to extend for another year.

Club News

Dean Kiely discusses Crystal Palace goalkeeper training

12 Hours ago

The Spanish shot stopper fast became a fan favourite at Selhurst Park after joining from Getafe in 2018.

He has since made 80 appearances for Palace, securing 24 clean sheets, and received the club’s Player of the Month award on four occasions.

Upon putting pen to paper, Guaita said: “I am so happy to extend my time at Crystal Palace with my contract until 2023.

“My family is really settled here in south London, and I have enjoyed my time with Roy, Deano, all the coaches, and my teammates playing in the Premier League, and have a great relationship with the fans of Crystal Palace.”

Chairman Steve Parish added: “I am delighted that Vicente has committed his future to Crystal Palace.

“He is an extremely talented goalkeeper whose contribution has been invaluable over the last few seasons and I am sure will continue to be so in the upcoming months and years.”

READ NEXT: Messi, Speroni, Cañizares - Guaita stories highlight career calibre

Kit Sale Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Messi, Speroni, Cañizares - Guaita stories highlight career calibre

4 Hours ago

He may be a Palace fan favourite, but the language barrier means Eagles don’t always get to hear from Vicente Guaita.

Read full article

Club News

Goalkeeper coach Kiely reveals Guaita's attitude after signing for Palace

12 Hours ago

In 2020, speaking ahead of his two-year anniversary since joining Crystal Palace, Dean Kiely reflected with the Palace programme on a career in coaching, the attributes of management and the character...

Read full article

Club News

Sam Woods joins Plymouth on loan

18 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Development defender Sam Woods has joined League One Plymouth Argyle on loan for the rest of the season.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Eze's powerful strike earns Palace the points

30 January 2021

Palace earned a deserved three points at Selhurst Park as Eberechi Eze’s powerful strike sunk a spirited Wolves side.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Messi, Speroni, Cañizares - Guaita stories highlight career calibre

4 Hours ago

He may be a Palace fan favourite, but the language barrier means Eagles don’t always get to hear from Vicente Guaita.

Read full article

First Team

How to follow Hodgson's Newcastle press conference

8 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Newcastle United today (Monday, 1st February) from 13:15 GMT - and you can follow what he has to say live.

Read full article

First Team

Newcastle v Palace full match details and how to watch on TV

9 Hours ago

Crystal Palace travel to Newcastle United on Tuesday, 2nd February, and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your W88 Player of the Month for January

31 January 2021

Palace ended the month of January as they started it, with an impressive win in south London lit up by a special Eberechi Eze goal – and you can have your say by voting for your W88 Player of the...

Read full article

View more