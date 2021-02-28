Skip to site footer
Watch Palace U23s take on Leeds LIVE today

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s take on Leeds United on Monday (1st March, 13:00) as they look to bounce back from defeat against Wolves – and you can see how the Eagles fare live via Palace TV.

Despite a setback last time out, Palace have won their previous two home games, scoring five goals and keeping two clean sheets in the process. They will be looking to get revenge on the visitors, who they last met in November in a 4-1 defeat.

The below supporters can watch the U23s take on Leeds free:

  • 20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members
  • Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

Ensure you are logged-in to the same account your Membership, 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket/s was purchased with and watch on Palace TV from before the 13:00 kick-off.

How can I watch?

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass can be purchased from 10:00am GMT on Monday (1st March), and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Otherwise, sign up for a Palace Membership - you must have purchased your membership by 23:59 GMT on Sunday, 28th February in order to be eligible to watch.

You can still buy Palace Memberships for a HUGE 30% off by clicking here.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app. 

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.

