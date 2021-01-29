Skip to site footer
Behind the scenes: 24 eye-catching snaps from Palace's Wolves training

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace have been hard at work on the Copers Cope pitches while preparing to face Wolverhampton Wanderers this week, with Roy Hodgson putting the Eagles through their paces pre-match.

The lads were again joined by Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is now available to feature in matches, and worked on the first of several tight turnarounds for the coming fixtures.

You can see how they got on in the gallery above and get set for Wolves with our match preview here.

