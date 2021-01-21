Members' competition: Win Mateta's Palace shirt from the day he joined

Jean-Philippe Mateta has put pen to paper - and shirt - for Crystal Palace, and Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win a historic piece of club memorabilia: signed shirt from the day he joined!

One of the most seen strips Mateta will ever wear could be yours at the click of a button and hang pride of place at home.

You can win Jean-Philippe's signed shirt from the day he arrived in south London easily:

If you're already a Gold, Junior Gold or International Member, please fill out this form to be entered – one of a range of benefits Members enjoy this season.

If you are not a Member yet, there’s still time to join - just make sure you’ve done so by Saturday, 30th January to be able to enter the competition by its closing date on Sunday, 31st January.

Crystal Palace Memberships include an array of incredible benefits, aimed to keep you as connected to the club as possible this season.

These range from Match Pass benefits - such as live commentary for all Premier League games, to Palace Rewards – exclusive competitions, gifts and events, and Palace Discounts – brilliant offers in the Club Shop and more.

To learn more about our Memberships and enter this competition, please click here.

T&Cs can be found by clicking here.