Club News

Statement: Eberechi Eze

2 Hours ago

The club has issued the below statement on Eberechi Eze.

QPR have acknowledged they made a mistake in hosting Eberechi Eze in the directors’ box at Saturday’s FA Cup match against Fulham without our knowledge. Whilst we recognize Eberechi’s desire to support his former team mates, he accepts it was an error of judgement to attend the match.

We were also concerned to see pictures of Eberechi not wearing a mask at certain moments and are speaking to him about these apparent lapses, which will be dealt with internally.


Bobby Kellard: 1943-2021

9 Hours ago

The club is sad to share the news that former player Bobby Kellard has passed away aged 77. He had been unwell for some time.

Selhurst Park to be used as NHS vaccination centre

8 January 2021

Crystal Palace Football Club is donating Selhurst Park to the NHS to be used as a vaccination centre in the fight against coronavirus.

20/21 FA Cup: Everything you need to know - including penalties and replays

7 January 2021

Palace travel to Molineux on Friday, 8th January to start their FA Cup campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Statement from Luka Milivojevic

6 January 2021

Luka Milivojevic has issued the below statement.

