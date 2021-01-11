Statement: Eberechi Eze

The club has issued the below statement on Eberechi Eze.

QPR have acknowledged they made a mistake in hosting Eberechi Eze in the directors’ box at Saturday’s FA Cup match against Fulham without our knowledge. Whilst we recognize Eberechi’s desire to support his former team mates, he accepts it was an error of judgement to attend the match.

We were also concerned to see pictures of Eberechi not wearing a mask at certain moments and are speaking to him about these apparent lapses, which will be dealt with internally.