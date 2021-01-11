Skip to site footer
U23s forward Rob Street joins Torquay on loan

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s forward Rob Street has joined Torquay United on loan for the rest of the season.

Street, 19, will compete with the Gulls in the fifth-tier National League, where they currently sit top by eight points. He has scored four goals for Palace U23s this season.

Street said: “I’m really excited to be joining the team. The boys are flying at the minute and it’s a great opportunity for me to hopefully help the group and keep up their push for promotion.”

Everyone at the club wishes Rob all the best for his time with Torquay.

