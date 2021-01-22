U23s pair Kirby and Webber begin half-season loans

Crystal Palace Under-23s pair Nya Kirby and Ollie Webber have begun half-season loans.

Midfielder Kirby has joined League Two Tranmere Rovers while goalkeeper Webber moves to Dover Athletic.

Kirby, 20, previously enjoyed a successful loan spell with Blackpool and made his senior Palace debut against AFC Bournemouth in September 2020.

Webber, a talented 19-year-old shot-stopper, has been an important member of Shaun Derry’s Under-23s this season, playing nine times and keeping two clean sheets.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Nya and Ollie the very best for their respective loans.

You can learn about Webber in his exclusive interview with the official Palace programme by clicking here!