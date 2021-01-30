Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson shuffles pack with six changes v Wolves

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has shuffled the pack by making six changes for Palace’s clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, with new signing Jean-Phillipe Mateta amongst the substitutes.

There are three changes in defence, where Nathaniel Clyne and Patrick van Aanholt replace Joel Ward and Tyrick Mitchell at full-back, whilst Scott Dann accompanies Cheikhou Kouyate in his first Palace appearance since Boxing Day.

James McCarthy returns to midfield in place of James McArthur, and Michy Batshuayi is rewarded for his goalscoring cameo on Tuesday night with a starting berth.

Jordan Ayew also comes into the attack, as Andros Townsend and Christian Benteke drop to the bench.

New signing Jean-Philippe Mateta is among the replacements, his first appearance in a Palace matchday squad since arriving from Mainz.

The visitors make three changes from the side that drew at Stamford Bridge in midweek. Ki-Jana Hoever replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri, while Joao Moutinho returns to midfield ahead of Ruben Neves. New signing Willian Jose starts in attack, while Adama Traore drops to the bench.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt, McCarthy, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Zaha, Batshuayi.

Subs: Butland (GK), Ward, Mitchell, Cahill, Kelly, Riedewald, Townsend, Mateta, Benteke.

Wolves: Rui Patricio (GK), Hoever, Neto, Podence, Willian Jose, Boly, Coady, Semedo, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Kilman.

Subs: Ruddy (GK), Neves, Fabio Silva, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Traore, Otasowie, Lonwijk, Bueno.

READ NEXT: Hodgson reveals how 'bright' Mateta has settled at Palace

Kit Sale Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Ward on relishing battles with pacy Wolves forwards

2 Hours ago

Joel Ward says he is relishing the prospect of facing Wolves’ speedy attacking unit as Palace welcome Nuno Espirito Santo’s side to south London.

Read full article

Match Reports

U18s Report: Palace regain top spot with thrilling victory

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-18s returned to top spot in the Under-18 Premier League South with an entertaining five-goal victory in spitting rain at Copers Cope academy ground on Saturday morning.

Read full article

First Team

Palace v Wolves full match details and how to watch

15 Hours ago

Crystal Palace host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, 30th January at Selhurst Park, and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

Club News

Kit or Miss: Reviewing Palace's standout shirt from 97/98

23 Hours ago

In every matchday programme, we review some of the best - and worst - Crystal Palace kits ever produced.

Read full article

View more