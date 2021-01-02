Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Eze says wonder goal v Sheffield United is his best Palace moment

4 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze says his extraordinary solo effort against Sheffield United could be the best moment of his Palace career.

“I thought I may as well take the chance and see if I can beat someone,” he said in his post-match interview with Sky Sports. “When I got into shooting range I was thinking ‘I’ll try my luck and see what happens’, and thankfully it went in.”

Asked if it was his standout moment in a Palace shirt, Eze was measured in his response: “Potentially. I know it’s a good goal. I’m grateful for the opportunity to come on, and to take my chance which was great.”

“You want to come on and make an impact and be effective. We have to be ready on the bench, and take our chance when it comes.”

READ NEXT: Vote for your eToro MOTM from Palace v Sheffield United

App banner 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Match Reports

Report: Stunning Eze solo strike sees Palace start 2021 with a bang

4 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze scored a stunning solo goal as Crystal Palace kicked off the new year by returning to winning ways against bottom of the league Sheffield United at Selhurst Park.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro MOTM from Palace v Sheffield United

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s victory over Sheffield United was one of many good performances – but there was one moment that surely stood out above all else.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson reaction as Palace start year with a win

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson praised Eberechi Eze’s spectacular goal as Crystal Palace started the year with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Selhurst Park.

Read full article

First Team

Tomkins: We knew fast start would be crucial

4 Hours ago

James Tomkins says Palace’s fast start was crucial to their victory over Sheffield United at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Read full article

View more