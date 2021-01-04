How Eze's wonderstrike was seen around the world

Eberechi Eze’s stunning solo goal against Sheffield United lit up Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon – but it wasn’t just admired across south London.

When Eze danced around the Blades’ defence and slotted home to double Palace’s lead, fans, pundits and TV networks around the world applauded the brilliance of the strike.

Former England international and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker was full of praise for Palace’s wing sensation:

That’s an exquisite goal from Eberechi Eze. Stunning! 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 2, 2021

Ex-Arsenal and Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba agreed:

EZE is a serious baller. — fabrice muamba (@fmuamba6) January 2, 2021

There were even some big claims being made across the nation's media:

Eberechi Eze is the best player in the Premier League.



And I'm muting this conversation.#CRYSHU pic.twitter.com/gggb9f7Rw7 — Goal (@goal) January 2, 2021

But it wasn’t just in the UK. From Spain to South America, Canada to the United States, Eze’s Goal of the Season contender made a big impression.

#EPL



⚽😨Ojo a este chico porque hace cosas que no hacen los demás: el golazo de Eze a otro ritmohttps://t.co/NSJCbZrzQc — Diario AS (@diarioas) January 3, 2021

#Video TREMENDO GOLAZO DE EZE: el jugador del Crystal Palace arrancó detrás de la mitad de la cancha, se fue a gran velocidad, dejó dos rivales en el camino y definió bárbaro. Flor de gol en la #PREMIERxESPN. https://t.co/6HUl27zCgU — ESPN Uruguay (@ESPNUruguay) January 3, 2021

Eze wonder goal helps Palace beat Sheffield United 2-0 https://t.co/pL4PmQ3Txf — Toronto Star Sports (@StarSports) January 2, 2021

