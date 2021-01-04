Skip to site footer
How Eze's wonderstrike was seen around the world

8 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze’s stunning solo goal against Sheffield United lit up Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon – but it wasn’t just admired across south London.

When Eze danced around the Blades’ defence and slotted home to double Palace’s lead, fans, pundits and TV networks around the world applauded the brilliance of the strike.

Former England international and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker was full of praise for Palace’s wing sensation:

Ex-Arsenal and Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba agreed:

There were even some big claims being made across the nation's media:

But it wasn’t just in the UK. From Spain to South America, Canada to the United States, Eze’s Goal of the Season contender made a big impression.

Remember - you can watch Eze's goal again and again for FREE below or on Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

