20/21 FA Cup: Everything you need to know - including penalties and replays

1 Hour ago

Palace travel to Molineux on Friday, 8th January to start their FA Cup campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Eagles kick-start the traditional weekend of FA Cup Third Round football – but there are a few changes to tournament this season, and we’ve got all the information you need to know below:

What are the rule changes this year?

Because of the shorter season this year, there will be no FA Cup replays in the 2020/21 competition; the winner of each tie will be determined on the day.

What happens if the match ends in a draw?

If the scores are level after 90 minutes, extra time will be played – if there is still no winner, we will head into a penalty shootout.

Are the games on TV?

All 32 Third Round matches will air live in the UK for the first time, with the games split between BT Sport and the BBC. The draw for the Fourth Round will take place after the weekend’s games.

Click here to find out how to watch Palace take on Wolves LIVE.

When is the Fourth Round and final?

The FA Cup's Fourth Round proper will be played on the weekend of Saturday, 23rd January. The final will be held at Wembley on 15th May.

Who will referee Palace v Wolves?

  • Referee: David Coote
  • Assistant referees: Adam Nunn & Nick Hopton
  • Fourth official: Leigh Doughty
  • VAR: Jarred Gillett
  • AVAR: Andrew Halliday

What other changes are there this season?

The FA Cup rulebook has been updated ahead of the Third Round proper, with the most notable change being that clubs can name a maximum of nine substitutes. Team have a maximum of three opportunities to make substitutions during a match.

However, if a player suffers a concussion (or potential concussion), clubs shall be permitted to use an additional two substitutions.

