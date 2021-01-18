Cahill hopes injury frustrations are behind him

Gary Cahill says he hopes to have an important role in the second-half of the season as he acknowledged his frustration at an injury-hit campaign.

“It’s been frustrating for me,” he told Palace TV. “I can’t seem to get going. On the back of lockdown, which is alien for players to be off for that amount of time – months and then come back – I suffered a bad injury then.

“Obviously the Brighton one I can’t do much about, and then a small hamstring [injury] over Christmas. So for me it’s been frustrating. It was nice to get back out there and playing, but obviously I feel disappointed with the result.

“I think for me now it’s got to be onwards and upwards: the more I train, the sharper I’ll be. I’ll hopefully have a big impact come the end of the season.”

After a disappointing night against Manchester City, Cahill emphasised the need for Palace not to lose momentum.

“We’ve got to regroup, we’ve got to go again. We’ve got a massive month – February is a big month for us.

“So we take this, we learn from this and we go into the next month, but we know that the next six months are vitally important for us now.”

