Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Cahill hopes injury frustrations are behind him

2 Hours ago

Gary Cahill says he hopes to have an important role in the second-half of the season as he acknowledged his frustration at an injury-hit campaign.

“It’s been frustrating for me,” he told Palace TV. “I can’t seem to get going. On the back of lockdown, which is alien for players to be off for that amount of time – months and then come back – I suffered a bad injury then.

“Obviously the Brighton one I can’t do much about, and then a small hamstring [injury] over Christmas. So for me it’s been frustrating. It was nice to get back out there and playing, but obviously I feel disappointed with the result.

“I think for me now it’s got to be onwards and upwards: the more I train, the sharper I’ll be. I’ll hopefully have a big impact come the end of the season.”

After a disappointing night against Manchester City, Cahill emphasised the need for Palace not to lose momentum.

“We’ve got to regroup, we’ve got to go again. We’ve got a massive month – February is a big month for us.

“So we take this, we learn from this and we go into the next month, but we know that the next six months are vitally important for us now.”

READ NEXT: Watch Palace U23s take on Fulham LIVE

Programme half-season banner 20-21.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Development

Watch Palace U23s take on Fulham LIVE

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s play Fulham as they hunt a fourth straight home Premier League 2 victory on Monday (18th January, 13:00 GMT), and you can watch how the Eagles fare live via Palace TV.

Read full article

Match Reports

Women’s Report: Palace slip to Durham defeat

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace women fell to a first home defeat in three games as an early Durham goal from Mollie Lambert proved the difference in a match of fine margins.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Second-half mistakes cost us

16 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says second-half mistakes cost Crystal Palace as they fell to a 4-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Stones' brace condemns Palace to defeat

17 Hours ago

Palace fell to their first league defeat of 2021 against Manchester City, as John Stones’ scored twice in a game defined by moments of exceptional attacking quality.

Read full article

View more