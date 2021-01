Jarosław Jach will spend the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign on loan to Polish side Raków Częstochowa after terminating his contract by mutual consent with Fortuna Sittard.

Jach had a successful loan spell with Raków Częstochowa in 2019/20, playing 27 times, and made his Palace debut in the club’s Second Round League Cup clash with Bournemouth in September 2020, earning a clean sheet.

The club wishes Jarosław all the best for his time in Poland.