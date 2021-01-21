Skip to site footer
Jean-Philippe Mateta joins Crystal Palace

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace have signed Jean-Philippe Mateta on an 18-month loan deal, subject to international clearance, with an option to make the move permanent.

Paris-born Mateta, 23, has been impressing in the German Bundesliga for Mainz with 10 goals in 17 appearances across all competitions this season.

All you need to know about Jean-Philippe Mateta's career

5 Hours ago

He began his professional career in the French third-tier, before a major move to seven-times champions Lyon. After excelling on loan with Le Havre, Mateta moved to Mainz, where he established himself as a regular in the German top-flight, scoring 27 goals in 71 games in total, including a hat-trick against SC Freiburg during this campaign.

On the international stage, Mateta was part of the France side that reached the last four of the Under-21 European Championships in 2019, scoring the opening goal in the semi-final.

Upon signing with Palace, Mateta said: “I’m very happy to come to Crystal Palace and I look forward to training. Playing in the Premier League was my dream when I was a child. Now I can play, I will show the fans of Crystal Palace what I can do.”

Club Chairman Steve Parish said: “We have followed Jean-Philippe’s development with keen interest for some time, and I’m so pleased that we have been able to bring him to south London.

“He is a player that is full of potential with a proven goal-scoring record, and his signing reiterates our commitment to ensuring we have a well-balanced squad in terms of youth and experience for the seasons ahead.”

Hear more from Jean-Philippe in his first interview as a Palace player below!

Kit Mateta banner 20-21.jpeg


