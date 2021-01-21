Skip to site footer
Mateta: "I’m focused on my challenge"

5 Hours ago

Having put pen to paper with Crystal Palace, Jean-Philippe Mateta sat down and spoke with Palace TV in his first interview as an Eagle, saying he "will show the fans of Crystal Palace what [he] can do."

The 23-year-old forward has signed an 18-month contract with the south Londoners and arrives from Bundesliga side Mainz on a loan deal with an option to buy.

"I’m very happy to come to Crystal Palace and I look forward to training," he told Palace TV.

"[Playing in the Premier League] was my dream when I was a child. Now I can play, I will show the fans of Crystal Palace what I can do."

Mateta hasn't been in England long and, arriving with England in a national lockdown, is experiencing a transition different to those he's had before.

First Team

All you need to know about Jean-Philippe Mateta's career

5 Hours ago

But the striker says he is "focused on [his] challenge, a new challenge" and "thinks more on this than COVID." He also reveals that Roy Hodgson has already been on the phone, speaking with the Frenchman in his native language:

"I spoke with him [Hodgson] over the phone but I want to speak with him face to face. [He spoke] French – good French.

"I know this manager is a good trainer with a good team."

Having competed with Lyon and Le Havre as well as Mainz, the frontman already has already experienced different styles of football before starting life in the Premier League.

He explained the differences between French and German football and how he is approaching the English top-flight:

"Germany is very intense, every time pressing high. In France it’s more calm, more technical I think in Germany’s it’s more intensive – you run a lot.

"I have some friends who play in the Premier League and say it’s very intense physically. It’s hard but I will see!"

To hear more from Jean-Philippe, just click on the video below!

