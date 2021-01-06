Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Statement from Luka Milivojevic

2 Hours ago

Luka Milivojevic has issued the below statement.

"I want to publicly apologise for my actions on New Year’s Eve. As captain of Crystal Palace Football Club I am fully aware that my responsibilities go beyond football, and that in this instance, I have let the fans, the club, my manager and teammates down.

"In what is a really difficult and challenging moment for everyone, I am truly grateful that I am able to continue to do the job I love and I do not take this for granted. I am very sorry to anyone who has been made to feel angry, hurt or upset by my actions.

"I am making a donation to the local NHS service to help them continue their incredible work in our community fighting this virus."


Advertisement block

News

Club News

Find out the cluster of defining Palace figures born on this day

11 Hours ago

If you're a defining figure of Crystal Palace's 20th century, there's a good chance you're celebrating a birthday on January 6th.

Read full article

First Team

Palace Preview: Expect goals in Eagles' FA Cup opener

12 Hours ago

Crystal Palace travel to Molineux on Friday, 8th January to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers for a place in the FA Cup Fourth Round draw.

Read full article

First Team

Goals galore and victory at Anfield: Palace's best FA Cup starts

17 Hours ago

While it might be a new year like no other, one winter tradition remains constant: the start of Palace’s FA Cup campaign.

Read full article

Training

Smash New Year’s resolutions with Palace fitness wear

5 January 2021

Time outdoors may once again be under tight restrictions, but that doesn’t mean your New Year’s resolutions should go out of the window.

Read full article

View more