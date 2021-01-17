Hodgson makes three changes to lineup for Man City

Roy Hodgson makes three changes to the side that secured a draw at Arsenal on Thursday as Palace prepare to take on in-form Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Wilfried Zaha is unable to make the matchday squad, and is replaced by Jordan Ayew in attack, while Christian Benteke drops to the bench.

James McCarthy, a late substitute against Arsenal, starts in midfield alongside James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic.

Gary Cahill returns in defence for the first time since Christmas, alongside Thursday’s Man of the Match James Tomkins. Cheikhou Kouyate misses out.

For the visitors, Pep Guardiola makes four changes to the team that beat Brighton & Hove Albion. Kyle Walker replaces Joao Cancelo in defence, while Fernandinho comes in for Rodri in midfield.

There are two changes in attack as Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus start ahead of Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.

Man City: Ederson (GK), Walker, Dias, Stones, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho.

Subs: Steffen (GK), Rodri, Torres, Mendy, Mahrez, Cancelo, Foden, Delap, Doyle.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell, Townsend, McCarthy, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze, Ayew.

Subs: Butland (GK), Clyne, Van Aanholt, Dann, Riedewald, Benteke, Batshuayi.

