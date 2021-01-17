Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson makes three changes to lineup for Man City

Just now

Roy Hodgson makes three changes to the side that secured a draw at Arsenal on Thursday as Palace prepare to take on in-form Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Wilfried Zaha is unable to make the matchday squad, and is replaced by Jordan Ayew in attack, while Christian Benteke drops to the bench.

James McCarthy, a late substitute against Arsenal, starts in midfield alongside James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic.

Gary Cahill returns in defence for the first time since Christmas, alongside Thursday’s Man of the Match James Tomkins. Cheikhou Kouyate misses out.

For the visitors, Pep Guardiola makes four changes to the team that beat Brighton & Hove Albion. Kyle Walker replaces Joao Cancelo in defence, while Fernandinho comes in for Rodri in midfield.

There are two changes in attack as Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus start ahead of Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.

Man City: Ederson (GK), Walker, Dias, Stones, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho.

Subs: Steffen (GK), Rodri, Torres, Mendy, Mahrez, Cancelo, Foden, Delap, Doyle.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell, Townsend, McCarthy, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze, Ayew.

Subs: Butland (GK), Clyne, Van Aanholt, Dann, Riedewald, Benteke, Batshuayi.

READ NEXT: Palace Preview - In-form Man City provide stern test for Eagles

Programme half-season banner 20-21.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Match Reports

U18s Report: Persistent Palace go top with impressive victory

16 January 2021

It rained goals in south London as Palace U18s overcame a robust Fulham defence to score four times and go top of the U18 Premier League, in an entertaining London derby.

Read full article

Club News

Max Meyer departs

15 January 2021

Max Meyer has left Crystal Palace Football Club by mutual consent.

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: In-form Man City provide stern test for Eagles

15 January 2021

Crystal Palace will look to make it three games unbeaten at the Etihad Stadium as they travel to Manchester City on Sunday, 17th January (19:15 GMT).

Read full article

Programme

Enjoy all 10 final programmes delivered direct at 10% off

15 January 2021

Crystal Palace have continued producing full 80-page programmes throughout behind-closed-door clashes, and you can enjoy the final 10 editions delivered direct to you at 10% off.

Read full article

View more