Palace Preview: Potential for late drama v Wolves

It’s a chance for revenge for Crystal Palace as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers for the third time this season on Saturday, 30th January (15:00 GMT).

Wolves have been in a tough run of form, winning just one of their last ten league games – although that victory came in dramatic fashion, when Pedro Neto scored a 95th minute winner against Chelsea.

However, after thwarting Chelsea in the reverse fixture this week, they arrive in south London on the back of two straight clean sheets, and unbeaten in three away from home in all competitions.

The two sides are locked on 23 points in the Premier League with identical records so far, separated only by goal difference; while Palace have the superior attacking record, Wolves have conceded fewer.

The visitors are a familiar foe to Palace by now, the sides having met in the FA Cup Third Round just three weeks ago, but this is their first trip to Selhurst Park this season.

They have a mixed record in the capital, securing an impressive victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and drawing at Stamford Bridge, but losing heavily to West Ham in September.

Palace will be looking to put defeats against Manchester City and West Ham United behind them, and could be boosted by the availability to new signing Jean-Philippe Mateta.

“He’ll certainly be in the squad for Saturday,” said Roy Hodgson after the West Ham match. “I’ll have a decision to make whether he starts the game or not.”

Wolves have similarly strengthened in January, signing Willian Jose from Read Sociedad, as well as recalling Mogan Gibbs-White and Patrick Cutrone from their respective loan spells.

Nonetheless, Palace can take encouragement from their fast start on Wednesday, which saw Wilfried Zaha net his ninth goal of the season, now just one short of equalling his best tally in the Premier League.

Match details

Saturday, 30 th January

January 15:00 GMT

Selhurst Park

Sky Sports

Tactical overview

Wolves have scored nine times from set-pieces in the current campaign, accounting for almost half of their goals this season. However, they have conceded just as many from set-pieces, making dead ball deliveries a crucial battle in both penalty areas.

While the first goal is often seen as crucial, Wolves have struggled this season not to concede late on. They have conceded five goals after the 89th minute this season. In fact, almost two-thirds of the goals they have let in have come after half-time.

Did you know?

Only Tottenham have scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of Premier League games than Palace this season, with a league-high 29% of the Eagles’ goals coming in this timeframe (7/24). Last season, Palace only scored once in the opening 15 minutes.

The last goalless draw between these two sides came 22 years ago in April 1999. The last goalless draw at Selhurst Park was even earlier, in March 1985.

Wolves are winless in their last seven Premier League games (D3 L4), last having a longer run without victory in the competition between February 2012-August 2018 (17 games).

Team News

Palace are strengthened by the availability of Mateta, after the West Ham game came too early for the Frenchman's Palace debut. James Tomkins will be assessed after missing the Hammers clash, while absentees Mamadou Sakho and Jeffrey Schlupp will continue to be monitored as they work to regain fitness.

For the visitors, Raul Jiminez remains on the sidelines after suffering a fractured skull against Arsenal. Full-back Jonny Otto, who has been out since August with a knee injury, will also be unavailable. A late fitness test awaits for Marcal, but Daniel Podence should be available after returning to the team in midweek to face Chelsea.

