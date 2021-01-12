Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Programme

Jadan Raymond reveals why former-Eagle father chose Palace over Arsenal

3 Hours ago

Jadan Raymond signed his first professional contract in October 2020, making the most significant step on the young south Londoner's career so far.

Shortly after putting pen to paper, he spoke with the official Palace programme. Here's what he had to say.

Like most talented young footballers, Jadan Raymond’s obsession with the sport began the first moment it could. Also like most talented young footballers, it began in the footsteps of his father.

But unlike most talented young footballers, Raymond’s father had experienced the life stretching before his son in prior years.

Both Raymond Sr and Jr have played in the Crystal Palace Academy, with the latter recently achieving one of the most landmark accomplishments of his life so far: signing a professional contract.

“I started playing when I was around four or five with my dad because he used to play for Palace up to about my age [17],” Jadan explains.

Pre-Order-Prog-Banner-2.png

“He was a striker. He was nippy; he used to be the fastest in the team, scoring all the goals. So I wanted to be like him when I was younger, to be a striker. But there was a time when my more creative side came out and that [an attacking midfielder] is what I want to be now.

“He’s always trying to find a way to help me to the next level. I have to keep on pushing and it’s never enough - keep on doing what I’m doing!”

The Raymond family talent was clearly evident from a young age, as Jadan trialled for clubs such as Arsenal and Chelsea as a child.

But when Palace - then a struggling Championship side recovering from near-collapse - came calling, Norwood-born Raymond knew what he wanted. And it wasn’t the glamour of London’s wealthiest teams.

He continues: “I was scouted pre-Academy. I was at Arsenal and that was coming up to Under-9 season, when they have to sign players. So I had to choose, because Arsenal and Palace offered me [a place]. 

“When I tried for Palace, the coaches and everything were just so helpful and there was something different about them. 

“My dad weighed up the advantages and Arsenal was far to travel and Palace’s coaching was so great that it made my decision for me.

“I was progressing well up to Under-13/14 when I really started pushing and being recognised by Wales and England.

“That’s when I started playing international football and I had my first cap for Wales against France in the Under-15 age group. I also played for England the same year and got my debut then.”

Raymond cites the increase in pressure as footballers enter their teens for his boosted recognition - “the scores went from 9-2 to 1-1,” he neatly summarises.

And then, with the midfielder coping well in his first experience of proper interviewing - sitting with Palace TV after posing for photos and then joining the Palace programme - he’s cut short by every 17-year-old’s most vocal fan: his mother.

Raymond 002.jpg

“Tell them about Zaha,” she reminds him, briskly passing by. The story unearths another exemplary season in the youngster’s life, when he netted “something crazy” as Croydon F.C’s top goalscorer.

Programme

Buy final 10 Crystal Palace matchday programmes for home delivery subscription

11 January 2021

Zaha presented Raymond with his trophy, providing a first taste of rubbing shoulders with the stars.

Now, he regularly experiences international football with both Wales and England youth teams, one of a number of Palace’s Academy talents to be recognised by their country.

“[My international debut] was a great feeling,” he says. “I felt the pressure but knew I could perform. It was a challenge but I played well and it just felt good to be on the pitch with some of the best players in the country. I’m up there with them.

“I always want to be called up for the squad because the experience is so unique and you get to mix with different players. I don’t want to miss out on that so that’s where I want to be playing.”

With international recognition, however, comes domestic attention, and Raymond’s name hit the headlines this summer as large English clubs sought the teenager’s signature.

We ask what made him stay in the face of his first big move. “I’ve been at Palace since the age of eight,” he says. “I have a loyalty to the club where they’ve brought me to where I am today.”

From father to newly professional son, it appears Raymond’s Palace loyalty won’t be waning soon.

You can order all 10 final Palace programmes for more interviews like this by clicking here! Enjoy all remaining editions delivered to your door for 10% off now!

Pre-Order-Prog-Banner-2.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Hodgson: A message to Palace fans at close of 2020

31 December 2020

As one of football and the world’s toughest years comes to a close, Roy Hodgson addresses the Crystal Palace fanbase in his own words to reflect on 12 challenging months and brighter times ahead.

Read full article

Programme

Cole, Moses, Ibrahimović - Cahill reveals stories from career's defining names

11 January 2021

What do you ask a Premier League, FA Cup, Europa and Champions League winner?

Read full article

Academy

Meet the Academy's Iraq international captain, Cardo Siddik

31 December 2020

Earlier in November, during the incessantly labelled ‘unprecedented times’, Cardo Siddik received an Iraq international call-up through unprecedented means.

Read full article

Club News

Tough tackling, penalty protests and packed stands: Palace's first league meeting with Brighton 100 years on

28 December 2020

On Christmas Day 100 years ago, one of English football’s most notable rivalries began in earnest, as Crystal Palace faced Brighton & Hove Albion for the first time in the Football League.

Read full article

Programme

Programme

Cole, Moses, Ibrahimović - Cahill reveals stories from career's defining names

11 January 2021

What do you ask a Premier League, FA Cup, Europa and Champions League winner?

Read full article

Programme

Enjoy all 10 final programmes delivered direct at 10% off

11 January 2021

Crystal Palace have continued producing full 80-page programmes throughout behind-closed-door clashes, and you can enjoy the final 10 editions delivered direct to you at 10% off.

Read full article

Programme

Pre-order West Ham programme for debutant Butland's exclusive interview

8 January 2021

"Being around these ‘keepers, Dean [Kiely] and the squad, I’ve rediscovered exactly what I believe I can do," Jack Butland tells the official Palace programme.

Read full article

Programme

Schlupp reveals prep and mental strength required in his role

1 January 2021

Jeffrey Schlupp has become renowned in south London and beyond for being one of England's most versatile footballers.

Read full article

View more