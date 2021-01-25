Clyne awarded contract extension

Nathaniel Clyne has signed an agreement with Crystal Palace that extends his second stint at the club until the end of this season.

The Academy graduate said: “I’m delighted to have extended my contract and I’m enjoying my football. The players have been top class and I’m enjoying working with the manager and the coaching staff, and looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Chairman Steve Parish added: “It’s been great having Nathaniel back at the club, he’s put in really good performances for us and I’m delighted we could secure him for the rest of the season.”

