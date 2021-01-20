Skip to site footer
Premier League confirms broadcast plans for upcoming fixtures

1 Hour ago

The Premier League has released the below statement.

All Premier League fixtures from Saturday 30th January to the last weekend of February will be made available to fans to watch live in the UK.

Matches will continue to be shown via the existing services of broadcast partners Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC.

Details of all contracted broadcast selections will be announced today [Wednesday, 20th January], along with early additional selections. Confirmation of the remaining fixtures, up to match round 26, will follow in due course.

The Premier League and its clubs are committed to an accessible solution for fans. These plans have been made with the cooperation of our broadcast partners, working with us to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters who are such an integral part of the game.

