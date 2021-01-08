Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Programme

Pre-order West Ham programme for debutant Butland's exclusive interview

1 Hour ago

"Being around these ‘keepers, Dean [Kiely] and the squad, I’ve rediscovered exactly what I believe I can do," Jack Butland tells the official Palace programme.

Tonight, against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Butland has the chance to prove what he can do as Roy Hodgson hands the Palace shot stopper his club debut.

In the programme v West Ham United, you can hear from Butland on how he's settled in to life in south London, why he believes young goalkeepers aren't developing as he did and what it felt like playing to protect people's careers aged just 17.

"It’s been a new lease of life," he continues, "coming in, getting settled and immediately feeling energised by the whole group."

This exclusive interview can be read alongside the full matchday programme by pre-ordering here. We'll then deliver the programme direct to your door.

Alongside Butland, we analyse the Hammers' tactics, Darren Ambrose provides unheard stories from the dressing room and figures from across the club offer their thoughts in regular columns.

Buy the Palace v West Ham programme by clicking here!

Generic programme banner 20-21.png


Advertisement block

Programme

Programme

Schlupp reveals prep and mental strength required in his role

1 January 2021

Jeffrey Schlupp has become renowned in south London and beyond for being one of England's most versatile footballers.

Read full article

Programme

Inside Palace v Sheffield United programme: Schlupp, Parish and Dann feature

1 January 2021

The Crystal Palace programme enters 2021 with 80 pages including everything you need to read before the Eagles' clash with Sheffield United.

Read full article

Programme

Add FREE messages to family and friends through the Palace programme

28 December 2020

As a way for fans to keep hold of a small part of their Selhurst Park routine, the club have continued with matchday programmes for the 20/21 season.

Read full article

Programme

Hodgson's exclusive address to supporters leads Leicester programme

23 December 2020

Roy Hodgson has written a marathon address to the Crystal Palace fanbase in the club's matchday programme v Leicester City.

Read full article

View more