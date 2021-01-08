Pre-order West Ham programme for debutant Butland's exclusive interview

"Being around these ‘keepers, Dean [Kiely] and the squad, I’ve rediscovered exactly what I believe I can do," Jack Butland tells the official Palace programme.

Tonight, against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Butland has the chance to prove what he can do as Roy Hodgson hands the Palace shot stopper his club debut.

In the programme v West Ham United, you can hear from Butland on how he's settled in to life in south London, why he believes young goalkeepers aren't developing as he did and what it felt like playing to protect people's careers aged just 17.

"It’s been a new lease of life," he continues, "coming in, getting settled and immediately feeling energised by the whole group."

Alongside Butland, we analyse the Hammers' tactics, Darren Ambrose provides unheard stories from the dressing room and figures from across the club offer their thoughts in regular columns.

