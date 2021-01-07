Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson gives fitness update on Cahill and Schlupp before Wolves

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says Jeffrey Schlupp will miss “a number of games” but says the rest of his squad is in good condition before the FA Cup Third Round clash with Wolves on Friday evening.

Schlupp was withdrawn before half-time in the Eagles’ victory over Sheffield United, and Hodgson says he cannot put a time frame on how long the injury will keep him sidelined.

“The medical staff are never prepared to do that, but he’s certainly going to be missing a number of games. We’ll just have to do the best we can. It is a muscle strain. He’s got good powers of recovery and we hope he’ll have them again.”

The manager also gave a fitness update on defenders Gary Cahill and Scott Dann, who are recovering from hamstring injuries.

“This game may be too soon for him,” Hodgson said about Cahill, “but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in the squad for the next league game as well.”

Scott Dann is close to fitness, but will miss the trip to Molineux: “We’re not risking him in the game but I don’t see that as a long-term injury.”

READ NEXT: Palace Preview - Expect goals in Eagles' FA Cup opener

App banner 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

Statement from Luka Milivojevic

20 Hours ago

Luka Milivojevic has issued the below statement.

Read full article

Club News

20/21 FA Cup: Everything you need to know - including penalties and replays

6 January 2021

Palace travel to Molineux on Friday, 8th January to start their FA Cup campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Read full article

First Team

Palace Preview: Expect goals in Eagles' FA Cup opener

6 January 2021

Crystal Palace travel to Molineux on Friday, 8th January to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers for a place in the FA Cup Fourth Round draw.

Read full article

First Team

Goals galore and victory at Anfield: Palace's best FA Cup starts

6 January 2021

While it might be a new year like no other, one winter tradition remains constant: the start of Palace’s FA Cup campaign.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Palace Preview: Expect goals in Eagles' FA Cup opener

6 January 2021

Crystal Palace travel to Molineux on Friday, 8th January to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers for a place in the FA Cup Fourth Round draw.

Read full article

First Team

Goals galore and victory at Anfield: Palace's best FA Cup starts

6 January 2021

While it might be a new year like no other, one winter tradition remains constant: the start of Palace’s FA Cup campaign.

Read full article

First Team

Wolves v Palace full match details and how to watch on TV

5 January 2021

Crystal Palace begin their FA Cup campaign at Molineux against Wolves on Friday, 8th December and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Watch every word from Roy Hodgson's Wolves FA Cup press conference

4 January 2021

Roy Hodgson delivered his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's FA Cup clash with Wolves - and you can watch what he had to say for free.

Read full article

View more