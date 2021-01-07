Hodgson gives fitness update on Cahill and Schlupp before Wolves

Roy Hodgson says Jeffrey Schlupp will miss “a number of games” but says the rest of his squad is in good condition before the FA Cup Third Round clash with Wolves on Friday evening.

Schlupp was withdrawn before half-time in the Eagles’ victory over Sheffield United, and Hodgson says he cannot put a time frame on how long the injury will keep him sidelined.

“The medical staff are never prepared to do that, but he’s certainly going to be missing a number of games. We’ll just have to do the best we can. It is a muscle strain. He’s got good powers of recovery and we hope he’ll have them again.”

The manager also gave a fitness update on defenders Gary Cahill and Scott Dann, who are recovering from hamstring injuries.

“This game may be too soon for him,” Hodgson said about Cahill, “but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in the squad for the next league game as well.”

Scott Dann is close to fitness, but will miss the trip to Molineux: “We’re not risking him in the game but I don’t see that as a long-term injury.”

