Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson: Mateta unavailable for West Ham

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson says Jean-Philippe Mateta will be unavailable to feature against West Ham United on Tuesday, 26th January.

The 23-year-old striker joined Palace from side Mainz last week, after impressing in the German Bundesliga this season.

“It’s too early,” Hodgson said in his pre-match press conference. “There’s a few visa [matters] to sort out but hopefully we’ll get them sorted out quickly and he’ll be available very soon. But it would have been too soon to have him in the squad for tomorrow whatever [had happened].”

The manager was keen to reiterate how impressed he has been since Mateta’s arrival.

“He’s looking good – we’re very pleased to have him here. We’ve chased him for a period of time, and luckily the club was able to strike a deal.

“We’re hoping he’ll do as well as we anticipate.”

Roy Hodgson ended with another positive comment, saying: "Wayne Hennessey is recovering very well, he's on the field again. And Nathan Ferguson is recovering very well."

READ NEXT: Palace Preview - In-form Hammers clash bound to produce goals

West Ham programme banner.jpeg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Hodgson draws on Palace advantage before ‘dangerous’ West Ham clash

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson expressed his satisfaction at being able to “get some coaching sessions in” with Crystal Palace after his squad were handed a full eight-day break between matches.

Read full article

Programme

Cheikhou Kouyaté's positivity guide leads Wolves programme

3 Hours ago

Cheikhou Kouyaté provides the main interview in Crystal Palace's matchday programme against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the upbeat No.8 delving in to his charismatic nature and eternally positive...

Read full article

Development

Scott Banks joins Dunfermline Athletic on loan

5 Hours ago

Scott Banks has joined Dunfermline Athletic on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign subject to FA approval and international clearance.

Read full article

Training

Gallery: Eagles hit pitches in snowy south London

6 Hours ago

As much of south London took cover from or enjoyed watching the snow on Sunday, Crystal Palace's players let nothing get in their way of preparing to face West Ham United.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Hodgson draws on Palace advantage before ‘dangerous’ West Ham clash

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson expressed his satisfaction at being able to “get some coaching sessions in” with Crystal Palace after his squad were handed a full eight-day break between matches.

Read full article

First Team

How to follow Hodgson's West Ham United press conference

8 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with West Ham United today (Monday, 25th January) from 13:15 GMT - and you can follow what he has to say live.

Read full article

First Team

Palace v West Ham full match details and how to watch on TV

24 January 2021

Crystal Palace host in-form West Ham United on Tuesday, 26th January at Selhurst Park, and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Mateta squad number and Fantasy Football details confirmed

21 January 2021

Jean-Philippe Mateta officially became an Eagle on Thursday morning, when he signed an 18-month loan deal with Crystal Palace.

Read full article

View more