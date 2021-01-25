Hodgson: Mateta unavailable for West Ham

Roy Hodgson says Jean-Philippe Mateta will be unavailable to feature against West Ham United on Tuesday, 26th January.

The 23-year-old striker joined Palace from side Mainz last week, after impressing in the German Bundesliga this season.

“It’s too early,” Hodgson said in his pre-match press conference. “There’s a few visa [matters] to sort out but hopefully we’ll get them sorted out quickly and he’ll be available very soon. But it would have been too soon to have him in the squad for tomorrow whatever [had happened].”

The manager was keen to reiterate how impressed he has been since Mateta’s arrival.

“He’s looking good – we’re very pleased to have him here. We’ve chased him for a period of time, and luckily the club was able to strike a deal.

“We’re hoping he’ll do as well as we anticipate.”

Roy Hodgson ended with another positive comment, saying: "Wayne Hennessey is recovering very well, he's on the field again. And Nathan Ferguson is recovering very well."

