Hodgson warns of quality of resurgent Arsenal

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says he is under no illusions over how tough tonight’s opponent’s Arsenal will be, as Palace look to make it five games unbeaten against the Gunners.

“The past is the past – what’s been has gone,” he said in his pre-match interview with Sky Sports. “It’s nice that in the past we’ve been able to hold our heads up against them and get some results but it doesn’t really help tonight.”

Hodgson says he has been impressed by Arsenal this season despite their early struggles.

“The fact is they had a difficult start in terms of results – I don’t know about in terms of performance – but recently the results have definitely been going their way.

“They’ve been playing very well. When I’ve seen them on television I’ve been impressed, so you always know you’re going to get a very tough game at the Emirates because Arsenal have so many quality players.”

READ NEXT: Hodgson makes eight changes to lineup v Arsenal

Match Reports

Report: Woodwork denies Palace as Eagles earn deserved point at Arsenal

1 Hour ago

Palace secured a hard-fought point at the Emirates Stadium to make it five games unbeaten against Arsenal, as the woodwork and a fantastic Bernd Leno save denied the Eagles an impressive victory in a...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson impressed with Palace's defensive solidity

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson was full of praise for his side's defending as Palace secured a hard-fought draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Read full article

First Team

Townsend: confidence in big games crucial

1 Hour ago

Andros Townsend says Palace's confidence coming into big games contributed to an impressive draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Arsenal v Palace

1 Hour ago

It was a display packed with impressive performance as Crystal Palace earned a hard-fought point against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium – and now you can select your favourite by voting for your...

Read full article

Benteke aware of Arsenal threat but says Palace are feeling positive

4 Hours ago

Christian Benteke says he is aware of the threat Arsenal pose to Palace this evening, but that the Eagles arrive at the Emirates Stadium in a positive frame of mind.

Read full article

