Hodgson impressed with Palace's defensive solidity

Roy Hodgson was full of praise for his side’s defending as Palace secured a hard-fought draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

“I'm more than satisfied. A hard-working performance, we defended well and maybe with a bit more composure we could have scored a goal. We were playing a team in excellent form and we go away with a deserved 0-0.

"I thought the game was end-to-end and we are happy we took something away from the game. Two clean sheets in a row now. If you don't defend well it is going to be hard to win games."

Despite an important point, Palace were inches away from all three when James Tomkins’ header struck the bar in the first-half.

"[Eberechi] Eze works hard on his free-kicks, it was a good chance for us and if you have someone who can deliver the ball like that it's worth its weight in gold for you.

"We are getting back to where we want to be."

