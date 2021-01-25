Skip to site footer
Scott Banks joins Dunfermline Athletic on loan

2 Hours ago

Scott Banks has joined Dunfermline Athletic on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign subject to FA approval and international clearance.

Banks has impressed in 11 appearances for the Under-23s this season, scoring four times.

He joins the second-placed Pars as they continue their push for promotion from the Scottish Championship.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder signed for Palace from Dundee United in January 2020 and spent a short time on loan with Alloa Athletic before the curtailment of the 2019/20 Scottish Championship.

He will stay at East End Park for the remainder of the 2020/21 season. Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes him the best for his time there.

