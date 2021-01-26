Parish on Mateta, the Academy and Palace v West Ham

You can read what he has to say below, and purchase a full programme for just £1.99 here.

Welcome to the directors and players of West Ham United to Selhurst Park today. I hope that you are reading this in good health and spirits.

Since my last set of notes, we enjoyed an important win here against Sheffield United, secured an excellent point at Arsenal, but sadly exited the FA Cup at Wolves and were defeated by an excellent Manchester City.

I’m delighted we have been able to be active in the transfer window, bringing the excellent young striker Jean-Philippe Mateta to the club on a loan with an option to purchase.

I know you will all welcome him and I hope very soon you will be able to do that in person at Selhurst Park. Jean-Philippe has an excellent scoring record from a top league and I am sure you are as excited as me to see him in red and blue.

At halfway through the season we can’t be too disappointed but we are looking forward to a competitive run of games coming up, starting with West Ham who are in great form. These are usually tight encounters and I have no doubt this evening’s match will be the same.

Elsewhere, hopefully you saw our announcement that we offered Selhurst Park to the NHS to become a COVID-19 vaccination centre.

Our stadium is at the heart of our community, and nothing is more important than the rapid roll-out of the vaccine programme to allow us all to return to something approaching normality. We expect this to begin in earnest in February.