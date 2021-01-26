Skip to site footer
Team news: Three changes as Zaha returns v West Ham

Roy Hodgson has made three changes to the Crystal Palace side which faced Manchester City earlier this month, with Wilfried Zaha returning to the lineup to take on West Ham United.

Match Preview: Crystal Palace v West Ham United

The Ivorian replaces James McCarthy, who is named on the bench, while Cheikhou Kouyate resumes his defensive place in James Tomkins' absence and Christian Benteke earns the nod ahead of Jordan Ayew.

Tomkins is unavailable for this clash and Ayew starts on the bench. In other news, Martin Kelly returns to the Palace squad.

West Ham make just one change from their league victory over West Bromwich Albion as Pablo Fornals replaces Manuel Lanzini in midfield.

Their bench includes 18-year-old forward Ademipo Odubeko alongside the likes of Mark Noble and Andriy Yarmolenko.

The Hammers are looking to secure a sixth consecutive victory as Palace hope to make it five games unbeaten against their east London adversaries.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Cahill, Kouyate, Ward, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Butland, Van Aanholt, Dann, Clyne, Kelly, McCarthy, Riedewald, Ayew, Batshuayi.

West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell, Dawson, Ogbonna, Coufal, Rice, Fornals, Soucek, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Martin, Balbuena, Fredericks, Noble, Diop, Johnson, Odubeko, Lanzini, Yarmolenko.

