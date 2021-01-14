Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Mitchell reveals Riedewald's support when joining first-team

Just now

Tyrick Mitchell spoke with Premier League Productions recently to discuss his time breaking in to the Crystal Palace first-team, revealing the impact of the club's Academy structure, manager Roy Hodgson and teammate Jaïro Riedewald.

The 21-year-old left-back joined Palace in 2016 and first competed with the club's Under-18s. He soon progressed to the U23s and began life with the first-team on a pre-season tour to Switzerland.

First Team

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha reveals the advice he gave to Eberechi Eze

16 December 2020

While there, Mitchell suffered a long-term injury and had to work his way back to the senior level.

Reflecting on his time in Academy football, he said: "It was hard, it had its challenges – many challenges. At the same time, the people I was coming up with and my changing room at the time with the U18s and 23s, it was always a good bunch of lads.

"That made it easier when certain things weren’t going well – when I was injured, when I might have not been playing well, the changing room, its spirit, always had me on a high.

"Palace helps you build character and brings you out of your shell. I was shy, not really the most outgoing person, but being around Palace, the coaches, players, the whole environment at Palace brings you out of your shell and makes you more confident."

The defender's first step onto the professional scene came as an unused substitute for Palace against Brighton & Hove Albion. Seven months later, he made his debut against Leicester City.

Today, Mitchell has 13 Palace appearances to his name, and reflects on the Seagulls clash as a pivotal moment:

"There was definitely a load of pressure," he said. "It’s a scary thing – you train hard, you play your matches with the U23s all this time to build-up to this moment. It’s surreal, you’re there now. And it was a derby – all the fans were there and it was an amazing feeling to be on the bench.

"I was disappointed personally [to not get on] but I wasn’t too disappointed because we got the draw in a hard match. I was happy for the lads."

Finally, asked how Hodgson and his teammates have supported his development, Mitchell revealed the impact an experienced manager and squad have had on him so far, saying:

"The gaffer is a great manager. He has loads of experience and has worked at great teams throughout the years.

Mitchell Riedewald training 20-21.jpg

"His style helps me because he knows what he wants from his defence so it doesn’t leave me in two minds when I go on the pitch. I know what I need to do and when I need to do it. For me, he helps me greatly.

"There are a lot of experienced pros in the dressing room that help me in many different ways, but I’d say [helping with] how to deal with all of this would be Jaïro. We’re around the same age, and he’s done this before so he knows how I might be feeling or what I might be thinking.

"He’s a person that eases me into a lot of situations where, without him or some of the other first-team lads, I would have been a bit uncomfortable."

Hear more from Tyrick by heading to Palace TV here or by clicking 'Palace TV' within the app!

READ NEXT: Eze reveals setbacks that drove him to Crystal Palace

Retail Anthracite Range banner 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

Famous Fans: Hey Duggee creator Grant Orchard

23 Hours ago

If you are a parent with a child under the age of five, there is absolutely no question that you will have watched Hey Duggee. The primetime CBeebies favourite features a larger than life dog - Duggee...

Read full article

Programme

Ambrose: How I adapted to the strangest part of my career

13 January 2021

Throughout the season, Palace icon Darren Ambrose has shared his views and untold stories with the matchday programme.

Read full article

Programme

Jadan Raymond reveals why former-Eagle father chose Palace Academy

12 January 2021

Jadan Raymond signed his first professional contract in October 2020, making the most significant step on the young south Londoner's career so far.

Read full article

Quizzes

Palace at Home: Learn geography with these Palace quizzes

12 January 2021

It’s time for a quiz – hone your geography skills with Palace at Home by testing your knowledge of where your favourite players come from!

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Arsenal v Palace full match details and how to watch

15 Hours ago

Crystal Palace travel to north London on Thursday, 14th January to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson positive ahead of Palace's tough week

21 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says Palace will go to Arsenal and Manchester City this week with the belief they can come away with a positive result.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson on Arsenal's threats, form and Eberechi Eze

22 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson covered a range of topics in his pre-Arsenal press conference, speaking to the media at length about his side's upcoming games.

Read full article

First Team

How to follow Hodgson's Arsenal press conference

10 January 2021

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Arsenal today (Wednesday, 13th January) from 13:15 GMT - and you can follow what he has to say live.

Read full article

View more