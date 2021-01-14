Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Arsenal v Palace

It was a display packed with impressive performance as Crystal Palace earned a hard-fought point against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium – and now you can select your favourite by voting for your eToro Man of the Match.

As Palace caused Arsenal serious problems on the break, Christian Benteke’s attacking endeavour was a constant threat, forcing several top saves from Bernd Leno in the hosts’ goal. Tyrick Mitchell was a threat on the left-hand side, delivering for Benteke while staying solid defensively.

Or you might pick out James Tomkins, who marshalled the defence to an impressive clean sheet and came inches from putting Palace in front in the first-half.

