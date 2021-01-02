Skip to site footer
Vote for your eToro MOTM from Palace v Sheffield United

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s victory over Sheffield United was one of many good performances – but there was one moment that surely stood out above all else.

Eberechi Eze’s stunning solo effort at the end of the first half was a goal that deserved fans to see, and you can show your appreciation for the strike by voting Eze your eToro Man of the Match.

However there were a number of excellent performances from Roy Hodgson’s side, and now is the time to have your say on whose was the best.

Perhaps Wilfried Zaha’s constant threatening of the United backline stood out? Or was Jeff Schlupp’s neat early finish enough to win your vote?

Choose your eToro Man of the Match from the poll below..


