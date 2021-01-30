Skip to site footer
Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace v Wolves

1 Hour ago

It was a well deserved win for Palace as Eberechi Eze’s brilliant strike secured all three points at Selhurst Park – and you can have your say on the match now by voting for your eToro Man of the Match.

Eze’s powerful effort was the difference in south London, but there were plenty of heroic Palace performances all over the pitch.

Wilfried Zaha and Michy Batshuayi’s combinations on the break caused the visitors constant problems, while Jordan Ayew excelled drifting in from his position on the right-hand side.

In defence, Dann and Kouyate secured a valuable clean sheet, in no small part aided by two superb Vicente Guaita saves that kept Wolves at bay.

To have your say, cast your vote in the poll below:

